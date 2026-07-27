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Ajay Yadlapati, MD

5.0

166 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Cardiology

858-262-8687
Fax: 858-262-8671

8975 Balboa Ave
Building C, Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Cardiology

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Building C, Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-262-8687
    Fax: 858-262-8671

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-874-2487

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

2929 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Ajay Yadlapati, MD

As Mother Teresa once said, "It's not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts." I love going into work every day and helping people be able to enjoy the gifts that life offers. In my spare time, I enjoy the plentiful activities that San Diego offers with my wife and two wonderful kids.

Age: 43
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: YAD-LA-PATTI
Languages: Telugu

Education

Northwestern University: Fellowship
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University: Fellowship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Internship
University of California, Los Angeles: Residency
Rush Medical College: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1467689869

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ajay Yadlapati, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

166 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

5.0

Very thorough in explanations and answering questions

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

We love Dr Yad

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Dr. Yadlapati is very thorough and professional in his care and explanation of my condition and test results.

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Easily the best Dr I see!! Always helpfulListens explains everything

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.