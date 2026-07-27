When a caregiver becomes a patient
After a frightening morning, one Sharp caregiver discovers a hidden heart condition — and learns the importance of listening to your body.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Cardiology
8975 Balboa Ave
Building C, Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-262-8687
Fax: 858-262-8671
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
As Mother Teresa once said, "It's not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts." I love going into work every day and helping people be able to enjoy the gifts that life offers. In my spare time, I enjoy the plentiful activities that San Diego offers with my wife and two wonderful kids.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1467689869
Ajay Yadlapati, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
166 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
Very thorough in explanations and answering questions
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
We love Dr Yad
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Dr. Yadlapati is very thorough and professional in his care and explanation of my condition and test results.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Easily the best Dr I see!! Always helpfulListens explains everything
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ajay Yadlapati, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ajay Yadlapati, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ajay Yadlapati, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.