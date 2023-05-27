Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ajay Yadlapati, MD
As Mother Teresa once said, "It's not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts." I love going into work every day and helping people be able to enjoy the gifts that life offers. In my spare time, I enjoy the plentiful activities that San Diego offers with my wife and two wonderful kids.
Age:40
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:YAD-LA-PATTI
Languages:English, Telugu
Education
Northwestern University:Fellowship
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:Fellowship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
Rush Medical College:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (laser-assisted)
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- Atherectomy
- Atrial fibrillation
- Balloon valvuloplasty
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Chemical stress test
- Chronic heart failure
- Computed tomography (CT) scan
- Computed tomography angiography (CTA)
- Drug-eluting stent (DES)
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP)
- Exercise stress test
- Extremity percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)
- Holter monitoring
- Intra-aortic balloon pump
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
- Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA)
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Rotablator® rotational atherectomy
- Simple ASD closure
- Stent
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Tilt table test
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Transradial cardiac catheterization
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
- Vena cava filter insertion
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1467689869
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Ajay Yadlapati, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
133 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
This Dr is my hero
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Yadlapati is very thorough & explains things in an easy to understand format he is also compassionate - I feel well cared for in my visits. He also remembers me and asks me about how I am progressing (I became a widower 17 mos. ago).
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Ajay is a terrific doctor! They don't come any better.
Verified PatientApril 30, 2023
5.0
First time seeing a health care professional at Sharp where the information was thorough and detailed. The physician took the time to listen to the health-related issues and provided a corrective plan to address my health issues.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ajay Yadlapati, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ajay Yadlapati, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ajay Yadlapati, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ajay Yadlapati, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.