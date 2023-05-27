About Ajay Yadlapati, MD

As Mother Teresa once said, "It's not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts." I love going into work every day and helping people be able to enjoy the gifts that life offers. In my spare time, I enjoy the plentiful activities that San Diego offers with my wife and two wonderful kids.

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: YAD-LA-PATTI

Languages: English , Telugu

Education Northwestern University : Fellowship

McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University : Fellowship

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA : Internship

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency

Rush Medical College : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



