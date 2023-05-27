Provider Image

Ajay Yadlapati, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-6561

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Ajay Yadlapati, MD

As Mother Teresa once said, "It's not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts." I love going into work every day and helping people be able to enjoy the gifts that life offers. In my spare time, I enjoy the plentiful activities that San Diego offers with my wife and two wonderful kids.
Age:
 40
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 YAD-LA-PATTI
Languages: 
English, Telugu
Education
Northwestern University:
 Fellowship
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:
 Fellowship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:
 Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Residency
Rush Medical College:
 Medical School
1467689869
Ratings and reviews

4.9
133 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 27, 2023
5.0
This Dr is my hero
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Yadlapati is very thorough & explains things in an easy to understand format he is also compassionate - I feel well cared for in my visits. He also remembers me and asks me about how I am progressing (I became a widower 17 mos. ago).
Verified Patient
May 4, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Ajay is a terrific doctor! They don't come any better.
Verified Patient
April 30, 2023
5.0
First time seeing a health care professional at Sharp where the information was thorough and detailed. The physician took the time to listen to the health-related issues and provided a corrective plan to address my health issues.
Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ajay Yadlapati, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ajay Yadlapati, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
