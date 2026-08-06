Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Albana Smurlo, MD
Establishing a strong patient-doctor relationship is the key to the best medical care.
Education
Areas of focus
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972614964
Insurance plans accepted
Albana Smurlo, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
287 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr Smurlo is awesome! I love my doctor! Thanks!
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Always great relationships
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
3.6
I've been with Dr. Smurlo a long time. Dr. Smurlo always seems in a hurry these days. It wasn't always like that.
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
I am pleased with the care provided by Dr Smurlo
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Albana Smurlo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Albana Smurlo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.