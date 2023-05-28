Medical Doctor
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Albana Smurlo, MD
Establishing a strong patient-doctor relationship is the key to the best medical care.
Age:55
In practice since:2005
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Tirana (Albania):Medical School
Stanislaus Medical Center:Residency
Stanislaus Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Preventive medicine
- Women's health
NPI
1972614964
Insurance plans accepted
Albana Smurlo, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
269 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Dr Smurlo is a. New doctor for me I feel very confident with her she listens and then she takes the time to explain everything. I'm extremely happy with my NEW doctor!
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Love *Dr. Smurlo. Best doctor that I know.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Very good
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
I'm very impressed with Dr. Albana. She treated me like a member of her family and was very knowledgeable and reassuring
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Albana Smurlo, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Albana Smurlo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
