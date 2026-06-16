Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
8851 Center Dr
Suite 405
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Alborz Hassankhani, MD, PhD
I strive to treat each patient with care and respect, while restoring life and relieving symptoms.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Atrial fibrillation
- Biventricular pacemaker
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiac mapping
- Clinical research
- Device lead extraction
- Electrophysiology studies
- Exercise stress test
- Heart rhythm disorders
- Holter monitoring
- House calls
- Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD)
- Implantation of loop recorder
- Internal defibrillator insertion
- Pacemaker insertion
- PVC (premature ventricular contractions)
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT)
- Syncope
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1013022615
Insurance plans accepted
Alborz Hassankhani, MD, PhD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alborz Hassankhani, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.