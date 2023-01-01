Alborz Hassankhani, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
Alborz Hassankhani, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
About Alborz Hassankhani, MD
I strive to treat each patient with care and respect, while restoring life and relieving symptoms.
Age:58
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
University of Washington:Internship
University of Washington:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Atrial fibrillation
- Biventricular pacemaker
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cardiac mapping
- Device lead extraction
- Electrophysiology studies
- Exercise stress test
- Heart rhythm disorders
- Holter monitoring
- Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD)
- Implantation of loop recorder
- Internal defibrillator insertion
- Pacemaker insertion
- PVC (premature ventricular contractions)
- Radiofrequency ablation
- Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT)
- Syncope
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1013022615
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Alborz Hassankhani, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
