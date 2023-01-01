About Alborz Hassankhani, MD

I strive to treat each patient with care and respect, while restoring life and relieving symptoms.

Age: 58

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Farsi

Education University of Washington : Internship

University of Washington : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Albert Einstein College of Medicine : Medical School



Areas of focus Atrial fibrillation

Biventricular pacemaker

Cardiac cath - angiogram

Cardiac mapping

Device lead extraction

Electrophysiology studies

Exercise stress test

Heart rhythm disorders

Holter monitoring

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD)

Implantation of loop recorder

Internal defibrillator insertion

Pacemaker insertion

PVC (premature ventricular contractions)

Radiofrequency ablation

Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT)

Syncope

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.