About Alborz Hassankhani, MD, PhD

I strive to treat each patient with care and respect, while restoring life and relieving symptoms.

Age: 61

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Languages: Farsi

Education University of Washington : Internship

University of Washington : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Albert Einstein College of Medicine : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.