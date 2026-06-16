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Alborz Hassankhani, MD, PhD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiac electrophysiology

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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8851 Center Dr

619-668-0044

8851 Center Dr
Suite 405
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 8851 Center Dr
    Suite 405
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-668-0044

About Alborz Hassankhani, MD, PhD

I strive to treat each patient with care and respect, while restoring life and relieving symptoms.

Age: 61
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi

Education

University of Washington: Internship
University of Washington: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Albert Einstein College of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1013022615

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Alborz Hassankhani, MD, PhD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.