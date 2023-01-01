Provider Image

Alejandra Vazquez-Bojorquez, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 752 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 200
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    858-779-2366
  2. Perlman Clinic
    299 J St
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    619-779-2366

Care schedule

752 Medical Center Ct
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
Perlman Clinic
299 J St
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Alejandra Vazquez-Bojorquez, MD

Age:
 35
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
California Hospital Medical Center:
 Residency
Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico):
 Medical School
California Hospital Medical Center:
 Internship
NPI
1447817671

Insurance plans accepted

Alejandra Vazquez-Bojorquez, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alejandra Vazquez-Bojorquez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.