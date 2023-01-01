Alejandro Villegas, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Infectious disease
Internal medicine (board certified)
Alejandro Villegas, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Infectious disease
Internal medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Alejandro Villegas, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Maimonides Medical Center:Residency
Maimonides Medical Center:Fellowship
Temple University:Medical School
Maimonides Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1558541235
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Alejandro Villegas, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alejandro Villegas, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Alejandro Villegas, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alejandro Villegas, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.