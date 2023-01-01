Aleksandr Lyubasyuk, MD
About Aleksandr Lyubasyuk, MD
Age:34
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
UCSD Health System Center for Occupational and Environmental Medicine Insurance:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
UCSD Health System Center for Occupational and Environmental Medicine Insurance:Internship
NPI
1538723606
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aleksandr Lyubasyuk, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
