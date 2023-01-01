Provider Image

Alexa Medica, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Sharp Community
  1. Fertility Specialists Medical Group
    8010 Frost St
    Plaza level
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-505-5500

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

Alexa Medica, MD

Age:
 35
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Areas of focus
  • Fertility - female
NPI
1639524424

Alexa Medica, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

