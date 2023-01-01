Alexander Medina, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center330 E 8th St
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Alexander Medina, MD
Age:40
In practice since:2021
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara:Medical School
Richmond University Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1467714436
Insurance plans accepted
Alexander Medina, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
