Alexander Stempel, PA-C
No ratings available
Urgent care
Insurance
Alexander Stempel, PA-C
No ratings available
Urgent care
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Alexander Stempel, PA-C
Age:37
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
Howard University:Graduate School
NPI
1659764611
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexander Stempel, PA-C? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexander Stempel, PA-C? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.