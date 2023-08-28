Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Castillejos Eye Institute
342 F St
Suite 551
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-422-1471
Fax: 619-422-0114
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Alexandra Castillejos Ellenthal, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1144780933
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Alexandra Castillejos Ellenthal, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexandra Castillejos Ellenthal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexandra Castillejos Ellenthal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.