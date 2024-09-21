Provider Image

Alexis Clay, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Neurology (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

About Alexis Clay, MD

 31

 Female

Education

Boston University School of Medicine:

 Medical School

LAC USC Medical Center :

 Fellowship

Boston Medical Center:

 Residency

Boston Medical Center:

 Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1821558396

Special recognitions

