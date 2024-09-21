Provider Image

Alexis Lopez, NP

No ratings available
Nurse practitioner (NP)
Hematology/oncology (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

About Alexis Lopez, NP

Gender:

 Female

Education

Emory University:

 Graduate School

NPI

1275242158

