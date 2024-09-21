Scheduling not available for this provider
About Alexis Lopez, NP
Gender:Female
Education
Emory University:Graduate School
NPI
1275242158
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexis Lopez, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexis Lopez, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.