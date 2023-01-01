About Alexis Patsias, MD

I decided to become a physician because I am able to impact my patient's lives in a positive manner. I strive to provide exceptional, compassionate and personalized care. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, surfing, kite surfing, rock climbing and hiking.

Age: 39

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of San Martin de Porres : Medical School

University of Oklahoma : Internship

University of Oklahoma : Residency

