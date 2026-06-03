Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
ENT Associate of San Diego
2060 Otay Lakes Road
Suite 140
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
619-482-0565
Fax: 619-482-2775
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Alexis Patsias, MD
I decided to become a physician because I am able to impact my patient's lives in a positive manner. I strive to provide exceptional, compassionate and personalized care. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, surfing, kite surfing, rock climbing and hiking.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1326452855
Insurance plans accepted
Alexis Patsias, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
37 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr. Patsias is very thorough and knowledgeable.
Verified Patient
March 2, 2026
5.0
Very good.
Verified Patient
February 12, 2026
4.8
Dr. Patsias is excellent. He is very thorough and professional! (Support staff not so efficient.)
Verified Patient
October 23, 2025
5.0
Excellent attention from the doctor, I felt understood and reassured correctly and with a lot of courtesy. Thank you.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexis Patsias, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.