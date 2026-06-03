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Alexis Patsias, MD

4.9

37 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

ENT Associate of San Diego

619-482-0565
Fax: 619-482-2775

2060 Otay Lakes Road
Suite 140
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. ENT Associate of San Diego

    2060 Otay Lakes Road
    Suite 140
    Chula Vista, CA 91913
    Get directions

    619-482-0565
    Fax: 619-482-2775

Care schedule

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About Alexis Patsias, MD

I decided to become a physician because I am able to impact my patient's lives in a positive manner. I strive to provide exceptional, compassionate and personalized care. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, surfing, kite surfing, rock climbing and hiking.

Age: 40
Languages: Arabic, Spanish

Education

University of San Martin de Porres: Medical School
University of Oklahoma: Internship
University of Oklahoma: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1326452855

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Alexis Patsias, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

37 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr. Patsias is very thorough and knowledgeable.

Verified Patient

March 2, 2026

5.0

Very good.

Verified Patient

February 12, 2026

4.8

Dr. Patsias is excellent. He is very thorough and professional! (Support staff not so efficient.)

Verified Patient

October 23, 2025

5.0

Excellent attention from the doctor, I felt understood and reassured correctly and with a lot of courtesy. Thank you.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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