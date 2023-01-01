Provider Image

Alexis Patsias, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. ENT Associates of San Diego
    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 210
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-482-0565

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Alexis Patsias, MD

I decided to become a physician because I am able to impact my patient's lives in a positive manner. I strive to provide exceptional, compassionate and personalized care. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, surfing, kite surfing, rock climbing and hiking.
Age:
 39
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of San Martin de Porres:
 Medical School
University of Oklahoma:
 Internship
University of Oklahoma:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1326452855

Insurance plans accepted

Alexis Patsias, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Alexis Patsias, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alexis Patsias, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.