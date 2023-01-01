Alexis Patsias, MD
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology)
Alexis Patsias, MD
ENT Associates of San Diego765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Alexis Patsias, MD
I decided to become a physician because I am able to impact my patient's lives in a positive manner. I strive to provide exceptional, compassionate and personalized care. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, surfing, kite surfing, rock climbing and hiking.
Age:39
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of San Martin de Porres:Medical School
University of Oklahoma:Internship
University of Oklahoma:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1326452855
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Alexis Patsias, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
