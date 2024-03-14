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Alfredo Alcausin, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Building C, Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Building C, Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

About Alfredo Alcausin, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: English, Portuguese

Education

University of California, Davis: Internship
College Medical Center: Residency
University of California, Davis: Medical School

NPI

1326546680

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Insurance plans accepted

Alfredo Alcausin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.