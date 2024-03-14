Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
8975 Balboa Ave
Building C, Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
About Alfredo Alcausin, MD
Education
NPI
1326546680
Insurance plans accepted
Alfredo Alcausin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alfredo Alcausin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alfredo Alcausin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.