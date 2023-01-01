Ali Al-Saleh, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic7855 Ivanhoe Ave
La Jolla, CA 92037
About Ali Al-Saleh, MD
Age:40
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
Saint Mary's Medical Center:Residency
Boston University School of Medicine:Medical School
University of Southern California:Internship
NPI
1194110163
Insurance plans accepted
Ali Al-Saleh, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
