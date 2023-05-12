About Ali Alamar, MD

From an early age, I realized that helping people was something that I truly enjoyed. Medicine is my passion, with its blend of science and art. I have been in practice since 1999 and strive to give the best care possible to each of my patients. Outside of work, I enjoy running, playing soccer and tennis, reading and hiking.

Age: 58

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Languages: Arabic , English

Education University of Sulaimani (Iraq) : Medical School

District of Columbia General Hospital : Internship

District of Columbia General Hospital : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



