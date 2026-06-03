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Ali G. Alamar, MD

4.8

41 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.

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Ali Alamar, MD, Inc.

619-724-6644
Fax: 909-265-9407

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 3, Suite 353
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Ali Alamar, MD, Inc.

    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Bldg 3, Suite 353
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-724-6644
    Fax: 909-265-9407

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Ali G. Alamar, MD

From an early age, I realized that helping people was something that I truly enjoyed. Medicine is my passion, with its blend of science and art. I have been in practice since 1999 and strive to give the best care possible to each of my patients. Outside of work, I enjoy running, playing soccer and tennis, reading and hiking.

Age: 61
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic

Education

University of Sulaimani (Iraq): Medical School
District of Columbia General Hospital: Internship
District of Columbia General Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1972606374

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ali G. Alamar, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

41 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

3.4

In office, I felt good and adequately cared for, but once I left the office, I felt non-existent when reaching back out to office.

Verified Patient

May 29, 2026

4.6

Mandeep Kaur [NP] was thorough in going over my results and explaining next steps.

Verified Patient

March 9, 2026

5.0

Mandeep Kaur [NP] noticed a dermatology problem and stated that she would obtain a referral for a dermatologist for me. She did.

Verified Patient

February 5, 2026

5.0

Referral for medical equipment took 4 weeks to receive OK.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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