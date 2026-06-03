Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Location and phone
Ali Alamar, MD, Inc.
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 3, Suite 353
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-724-6644
Fax: 909-265-9407
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ali G. Alamar, MD
From an early age, I realized that helping people was something that I truly enjoyed. Medicine is my passion, with its blend of science and art. I have been in practice since 1999 and strive to give the best care possible to each of my patients. Outside of work, I enjoy running, playing soccer and tennis, reading and hiking.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972606374
Insurance plans accepted
Ali G. Alamar, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
41 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
3.4
In office, I felt good and adequately cared for, but once I left the office, I felt non-existent when reaching back out to office.
Verified Patient
May 29, 2026
4.6
Mandeep Kaur [NP] was thorough in going over my results and explaining next steps.
Verified Patient
March 9, 2026
5.0
Mandeep Kaur [NP] noticed a dermatology problem and stated that she would obtain a referral for a dermatologist for me. She did.
Verified Patient
February 5, 2026
5.0
Referral for medical equipment took 4 weeks to receive OK.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ali G. Alamar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.