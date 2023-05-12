Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Ali Alamar, MD, Inc.5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 1, Suite 105
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Ali Alamar, MD
From an early age, I realized that helping people was something that I truly enjoyed. Medicine is my passion, with its blend of science and art. I have been in practice since 1999 and strive to give the best care possible to each of my patients. Outside of work, I enjoy running, playing soccer and tennis, reading and hiking.
Age:58
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
University of Sulaimani (Iraq):Medical School
District of Columbia General Hospital:Internship
District of Columbia General Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1972606374
Insurance plans accepted
Ali Alamar, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
48 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
All good.
Verified PatientJanuary 31, 2023
5.0
*Mandeep [NP] is a good listener & speaks to my mom, not over her as many providers we see tend to do. 12. More time than any other doctor we ever see!!
Verified PatientJanuary 6, 2023
4.0
Eating habits not discussed exercise not discussed.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ali Alamar, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ali Alamar, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
