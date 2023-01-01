Ali Salami, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates501 Washington St
Suite 512
San Diego, CA 92103
San Diego Heart and Vascular Associates230 Prospect Pl
Suite 250
Coronado, CA 92118
About Ali Salami, MD
I strive to provide the best care possible at all times.
Age:54
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Sa-lami
Languages:English, Spanish, Farsi
Education
University of California, Irvine:Fellowship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
Tufts University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1366459190
Insurance plans accepted
Ali Salami, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ali Salami, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
