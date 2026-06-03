Schedule an appointment
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Alison N. Crane, PA
The Sharp Experience means working as a team to provide compassionate, patient-centered care.
Education
NPI
1861813057
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alison N. Crane, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alison N. Crane, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.