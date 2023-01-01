Allan Rabin, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Addiction psychiatry
Child and adolescent psychiatry (board certified)
Psychiatry (board certified)
About Allan Rabin, MD
Psychotherapy and medication management
Age:85
In practice since:1968
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Menninger Clinic:Residency
University of Southern California:Medical School
Santa Clara County Hospital:Internship
Menninger Clinic:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Crisis intervention
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Phobias
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Postpartum depression
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychopharmacology
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1871669374
