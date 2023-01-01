Allison Estrada, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Allison Estrada, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center1637 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Allison Estrada, MD
Age:32
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
NPI
1467913251
Insurance plans accepted
Allison Estrada, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Allison Estrada, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Allison Estrada, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.