Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Location and phone
Family Health Centers of San Diego1809 National Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
About Allison Loeffler, MD
Age:48
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Wisconsin:Medical School
Texas Tech University:Residency
Texas Tech University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1700073962
Special recognitions
