Alvie Richardson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
Alvie Richardson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
- 7910 Frost St
Suite 140
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Alvie Richardson, MD
Age:39
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Brown University:Fellowship
University of Nevada School of Medicine:Internship
University of Nebraska:Residency
Southwestern Medical School University of Texas Dallas:Residency
University of Nevada, Reno:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1154305977
Insurance plans accepted
Alvie Richardson, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alvie Richardson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alvie Richardson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.