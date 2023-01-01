Amber DeChambeau, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Diagnostic radiology (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Amber DeChambeau, DO
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
NOVA Southeastern University:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Portsmouth Naval Hospital:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
NPI
1710180575
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amber DeChambeau, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
