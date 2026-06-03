Schedule an appointment
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2393
Fax: 858-521-2017
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8222
Fax: 619-568-8252
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ami A. Choi, PA
The Sharp Experience is providing care to the best of my ability with kindness, respect and compassion.
Education
NPI
1083792311
Special recognitions
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Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.