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Ami A. Choi, PA

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Physician assistant (PA)

Dermatology

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology

858-521-2393
Fax: 858-521-2017

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology

619-568-8222
Fax: 619-568-8252

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2393
    Fax: 858-521-2017

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8222
    Fax: 619-568-8252

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology

8701 Cuyamaca St.

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Ami A. Choi, PA

The Sharp Experience is providing care to the best of my ability with kindness, respect and compassion.

Gender: Female
Languages: Cantonese, Spanish

Education

University of Southern California: Graduate School

NPI

1083792311

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Kristen E. Van Aken, NP

 

Santee

Appointments available

In-person

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.