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Amir Hedayati, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Diagnostic radiology

(board certified)

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StatRad

858-546-3800

13280 Evening Creek South Drive
Suite 110
San Diego, CA 92128

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Location and phone

  1. StatRad

    13280 Evening Creek South Drive
    Suite 110
    San Diego, CA 92128
    Get directions

    858-546-3800

About Amir Hedayati, MD

Gender: Male

Education

New York Medical College at St. Josephs Medical Center: Internship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Residency
Ross University: Medical School
New York Medical College: Residency
New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1770534869

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