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Accepting new patients
Location and phone
StatRad
13280 Evening Creek South Drive
Suite 110
San Diego, CA 92128
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About Amir Hedayati, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1770534869
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amir Hedayati, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amir Hedayati, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.