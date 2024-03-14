Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Amirali Salmasi, MD
Age:45
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Persian
Education
UMDNJ New Jersey Medical School:Internship
Rutgers University:Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Fellowship
Johns Hopkins University:Fellowship
Tehran University (Iran):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1609187962
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amirali Salmasi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amirali Salmasi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.