Stroke on the rise among younger adults
Often thought of as an "old person's disease," stroke is seeing an upward trend in young adults.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Neurological and Pain Institute
8851 Center Dr
Suite 608A
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-460-5850
Fax: 619-460-5849
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1164426953
Amirhassan Bahreman, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amirhassan Bahreman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Amirhassan Bahreman, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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