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Amirhassan Bahreman, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Neurological and Pain Institute

619-460-5850
Fax: 619-460-5849

8851 Center Dr
Suite 608A
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Neurological and Pain Institute

    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 608A
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-460-5850
    Fax: 619-460-5849

Care schedule

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About Amirhassan Bahreman, MD

Age: 60
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Barry-man
Languages: Farsi, Persian, Spanish

Education

Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center: Internship
University of Chicago: Fellowship
Montefiore Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1164426953

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Amirhassan Bahreman, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Amirhassan Bahreman, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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