Amirhassan Bahreman, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Neurological and Pain Institute8851 Center Dr
Suite 608A
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Amirhassan Bahreman, MD
Age:57
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Barry-man
Languages:English
Education
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:Internship
University of Chicago:Fellowship
Montefiore Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1164426953
Insurance plans accepted
Amirhassan Bahreman, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Amirhassan Bahreman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amirhassan Bahreman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
