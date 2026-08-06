Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Amy S. Abola, MD
My combined interests led me to pursue medicine. I studied engineering as an undergraduate and have always enjoyed science and critical thinking. I also love interacting with people and helping them to achieve healthy lifestyle goals. I feel it is very important to give patients the tools to take care of themselves to prevent chronic illness through maintaining a healthy diet, weight and exercise program. If needed, I educate patients about the medications that can support this in their overall health care. I work on following evidence-based medical recommendations in this pursuit. I enjoy spending time with my family. We all love the outdoors and staying active. I feel that it is important to maintain a balance between work and life outside of work.
Education
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic cough
- COPD
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Lab on premises
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Wart treatment
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1306854898
Insurance plans accepted
Amy S. Abola, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
364 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Abola took very good care of me. I was very concerned about my illness. She was kind and thoughtful to my concerns.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Would recommend with the caveat of potential excessive wait times for an appointment. Dr. Abola and her staff were very thorough, caring and helpful.
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
Dr. Abola always offer a sound easy to follow instructions and makes sure she will have a follow up visit appointment....Dr. Abola is really a caring human being and physician.
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Abola is an excellent physician
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy S. Abola, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.