About Amy Abola, MD

My combined interests led me to pursue medicine. I studied engineering as an undergraduate and have always enjoyed science and critical thinking. I also love interacting with people and helping them to achieve healthy lifestyle goals. I feel it is very important to give patients the tools to take care of themselves to prevent chronic illness through maintaining a healthy diet, weight and exercise program. If needed, I educate patients about the medications that can support this in their overall health care. I work on following evidence-based medical recommendations in this pursuit. I enjoy spending time with my family. We all love the outdoors and staying active. I feel that it is important to maintain a balance between work and life outside of work.

Age: 55

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Medical College of Wisconsin : Medical School

Sharp Family Medical Center : Internship

Sharp Family Medical Center : Residency



NPI 1306854898