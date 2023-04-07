Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
About Amy Abola, MD
My combined interests led me to pursue medicine. I studied engineering as an undergraduate and have always enjoyed science and critical thinking. I also love interacting with people and helping them to achieve healthy lifestyle goals. I feel it is very important to give patients the tools to take care of themselves to prevent chronic illness through maintaining a healthy diet, weight and exercise program. If needed, I educate patients about the medications that can support this in their overall health care. I work on following evidence-based medical recommendations in this pursuit. I enjoy spending time with my family. We all love the outdoors and staying active. I feel that it is important to maintain a balance between work and life outside of work.
Age:55
In practice since:1997
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
Sharp Family Medical Center:Internship
Sharp Family Medical Center:Residency
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic cough
- COPD
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Wart treatment
Ratings and reviews
4.6
231 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 7, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Abola is the best doctor ever!!
Verified PatientApril 5, 2023
5.0
66 yrs old is to late bro start hormone therapy. Explained my lab results. The best appt.
Verified PatientApril 1, 2023
5.0
She is a excellent doctor, I would refer her my friends and family.
Verified PatientMarch 30, 2023
5.0
Excellent appointment. Time to discuss sone issues and she said this is what she loves - time to care for her patients.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Amy Abola, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy Abola, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
