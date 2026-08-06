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Amy S. Abola, MD

4.8

364 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

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About Amy S. Abola, MD

My combined interests led me to pursue medicine. I studied engineering as an undergraduate and have always enjoyed science and critical thinking. I also love interacting with people and helping them to achieve healthy lifestyle goals. I feel it is very important to give patients the tools to take care of themselves to prevent chronic illness through maintaining a healthy diet, weight and exercise program. If needed, I educate patients about the medications that can support this in their overall health care. I work on following evidence-based medical recommendations in this pursuit. I enjoy spending time with my family. We all love the outdoors and staying active. I feel that it is important to maintain a balance between work and life outside of work.

Age: 58
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Female

Education

Medical College of Wisconsin: Medical School
Sharp Family Medical Center: Internship
Sharp Family Medical Center: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1306854898

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Amy S. Abola, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

364 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Abola took very good care of me. I was very concerned about my illness. She was kind and thoughtful to my concerns.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Would recommend with the caveat of potential excessive wait times for an appointment. Dr. Abola and her staff were very thorough, caring and helpful.

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

Dr. Abola always offer a sound easy to follow instructions and makes sure she will have a follow up visit appointment....Dr. Abola is really a caring human being and physician.

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Abola is an excellent physician

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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