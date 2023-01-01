Amy Han, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego319 F St
Suite 102
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About Amy Han, MD
Age:40
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Case Western Reserve University:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Case Western Reserve University:Internship
NPI
1710945365
Insurance plans accepted
Amy Han, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
