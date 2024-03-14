Provider Image

Amy Nielsen, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Neurology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Location and phone

  1. The Neurology Center
    9850 Genesee Ave
    Suite 530
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    760-631-3000
    Fax: 760-631-3016
  2. The Neurology Center
    6010 Hidden Valley Rd
    Suite 200
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
    760-631-3000
    Fax: 760-631-3016

About Amy Nielsen, DO

Gender:
 Female
Education
Touro University California:
 Medical School
Mayo Clinic:
 Internship
Mayo Clinic:
 Fellowship
Mayo Clinic:
 Residency
NPI
1730110529

Insurance plans accepted

Amy Nielsen, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

