Verified Patient May 22, 2023 5.0

Dr. Zanotti was very comforting and kind while I expressed all of my pain from long covid, and the emotional distress I've dealt with as a result. She listened intently and proposed a variety of options and treatments, while carefully explaining the reasons why she recommended them, in addition to describing potential side effects (if any). I was really thankful that she seemed to be equally invested in finding a solution to my health problems as I am.