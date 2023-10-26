Love and medicine: A story of two Sharp doctors
Drs. Amy and Daniel Zanotti share their secret to lasting love.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380
Monday
Tuesday
Friday
I practice as a team with Dr. Jessica Adeleke, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I enjoy helping my patients achieve their health goals through guidance and collaboration. As a family medicine doctor, I have the unique privilege of helping all members of a family of all ages and medical conditions. My spare time is spent with my family, animals and appreciating the gorgeous climate and beaches of San Diego.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1962620682
Amy-Elizabeth Zanotti, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
197 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr. Zanotti, is an amazing and very experienced doctor. She's always attentive to my health need, prompt in requesting labs and providing referral /info to improve/resolve my health concerns/conditions and very responsive to messages. Thank you for always being such a caring and amazing Dr.!
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
She was very thorough in my medical history and congratulated me on my weight loss journey.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Excellent provider
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. Zanotti always goes out of her ways to make sure she is giving her patient the best care. She doesn't just go through the motions to move on to the next patient in line. I feel very blessed to have her as my main physician. Thank you Dr. Zanotti!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy-Elizabeth Zanotti, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy-Elizabeth Zanotti, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Amy-Elizabeth Zanotti, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.