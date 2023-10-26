About Amy-Elizabeth Zanotti, DO

I practice as a team with Dr. Jessica Adeleke, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I enjoy helping my patients achieve their health goals through guidance and collaboration. As a family medicine doctor, I have the unique privilege of helping all members of a family of all ages and medical conditions. My spare time is spent with my family, animals and appreciating the gorgeous climate and beaches of San Diego.

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Female

Languages: Spanish

Education Santa Rosa Health Care Corporation : Internship

Santa Rosa Health Care Corporation : Residency

Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School



Areas of focus Chronic cough

Cryosurgery

Diabetes

Doctor of osteopathy

Hay fever

Sexually transmitted diseases

Wart treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.