Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Friday
About Amy Zanotti, DO
I practice as a team with Dr. Jessica Adeleke, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I enjoy helping my patients achieve their health goals through guidance and collaboration. As a family medicine doctor, I have the unique privilege of helping all members of a family of all ages and medical conditions. My spare time is spent with my family, animals and appreciating the gorgeous climate and beaches of San Diego.
In practice since:2009
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Santa Rosa Health Care Corporation:Internship
Santa Rosa Health Care Corporation:Residency
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Chronic cough
- Cryosurgery
- Diabetes
- Hay fever
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Wart treatment
NPI
1962620682
Insurance plans accepted
Amy Zanotti, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
149 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Zanotti is a very caring & a good dr.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Doctor listened to me and was very patient and supportive and very attentive to my needs!
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Zanotti was very comforting and kind while I expressed all of my pain from long covid, and the emotional distress I've dealt with as a result. She listened intently and proposed a variety of options and treatments, while carefully explaining the reasons why she recommended them, in addition to describing potential side effects (if any). I was really thankful that she seemed to be equally invested in finding a solution to my health problems as I am.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Amy Zanotti, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy Zanotti, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
