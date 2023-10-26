Provider Image
Watch video

Amy-Elizabeth Zanotti, DO

4.9

197 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3380

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Friday

About Amy-Elizabeth Zanotti, DO

I practice as a team with Dr. Jessica Adeleke, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I enjoy helping my patients achieve their health goals through guidance and collaboration. As a family medicine doctor, I have the unique privilege of helping all members of a family of all ages and medical conditions. My spare time is spent with my family, animals and appreciating the gorgeous climate and beaches of San Diego.

In practice since: 2009
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Santa Rosa Health Care Corporation: Internship
Santa Rosa Health Care Corporation: Residency
Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1962620682

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Amy-Elizabeth Zanotti, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

197 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr. Zanotti, is an amazing and very experienced doctor. She's always attentive to my health need, prompt in requesting labs and providing referral /info to improve/resolve my health concerns/conditions and very responsive to messages. Thank you for always being such a caring and amazing Dr.!

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

She was very thorough in my medical history and congratulated me on my weight loss journey.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Excellent provider

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr. Zanotti always goes out of her ways to make sure she is giving her patient the best care. She doesn't just go through the motions to move on to the next patient in line. I feel very blessed to have her as my main physician. Thank you Dr. Zanotti!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amy-Elizabeth Zanotti, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Featured in Sharp Health News

Amy-Elizabeth Zanotti, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Jessica R. Adeleke, DO

4.9

Chula Vista

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.