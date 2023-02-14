It’s the month of love — when couples celebrate their relationship and the unique bond they share. When it comes to Drs. Amy and Daniel Zanotti, family medicine doctors with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, they also celebrate successfully navigating the challenges of medical school, residency, parenthood and two busy careers.

The pair met while attending medical school at Western University of Health Sciences, where their passion for serving the community brought them together. “She was a year ahead of me in medical school and oversaw the Pomona Community Health Action Team, a student-run community outreach clinic I volunteered for,” Dr. Daniel Zanotti says.

As part of the organization, they provided free health screenings and wellness clinics for Pomona’s underserved populations.

After a date at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, the rest was history. “One day after a meeting, we decided to go out for a date and our relationship blossomed from there,” Dr. Amy Zanotti says.

While still in school, Dr. Daniel Zanotti received a scholarship from the National Health Services Corps. “After finishing residency, we were fortunate to have the opportunity to come to San Diego so he could complete his service,” Dr. Amy Zanotti says.

Fast forward two decades, and both doctors now practice with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “I interviewed with many medical groups and found that Sharp Rees-Stealy was by far the best place to work.”

Their secret to success

Together, the Drs. Zanotti been through the ups and downs of a shared work and home life. They’ve been married for 17 years and have a 10-year-old daughter and two dogs. While their schedules may be tight, they always make time for each other.

Dr. Amy Zanotti is an active mom and Girl Scout troop leader. Dr. Daniel Zanotti enjoys tending to their garden and spending quality time with their daughter. “He’s her favorite dance partner and comedian,” his wife says.

As a family, they enjoy exploring the city they call home and going on hikes or trips to the beach.

So how do they make life, marriage and two medical careers work? “I think having the right partner is key — that’s the secret to lasting love,” explains Dr. Amy Zanotti. “He’s the best person to talk to at the end of the day.”

Dr. Daniel Zanotti says another secret to lasting love is honoring each other’s boundaries. “Give each other space, listen and recognize when to stop talking,” he says.



For this dual-career couple, it's clear that the balancing act between work, family and everyday life is made easier with mutual respect, communication and a strong partnership.