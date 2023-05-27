About Jessica Adeleke, DO

I practice as a team with Dr. Amy Zanotti, and we work together to provide you excellent care. A genuine desire to help people coupled with an interest in medicine allowed choosing to become a doctor a natural choice for me. I believe that optimal health is best achieved with a holistic approach. I love to partner with my patients to help them accomplish their health care goals, as well as navigate the medical system. I take an honest but humble approach with each individual. My training is in caring for entire families and I cherish taking care of multiple generations. My husband and I have two small children so we spend most of our time doing family-oriented activities when we’re not working. We love to spend time outdoors, eat good food and stay active and healthy.

Age: 41

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Ah day lake ay

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Scripps Family Practice Program : Residency

A.T. Still University : Medical School



Areas of focus Acne

Cholesterol management

Colitis

Colon cancer screening

Contraception

COPD

Cryosurgery

Diabetes

Eczema

Esophageal reflux

Headache

Heartburn

Hypertension

Liver disease

Men's health

Osteoporosis

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

Sleep apnea

Wart treatment

Women's health

NPI 1306145743