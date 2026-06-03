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Jessica R. Adeleke, DO

4.9

147 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3380

Care schedule

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Jessica R. Adeleke, DO

A genuine desire to help people coupled with an interest in medicine allowed choosing to become a doctor a natural choice for me. I believe that optimal health is best achieved with a holistic approach. I love to partner with my patients to help them accomplish their health care goals, as well as navigate the medical system. I take an honest but humble approach with each individual. My training is in caring for entire families and I cherish taking care of multiple generations. My husband and I have two small children so we spend most of our time doing family-oriented activities when we’re not working. We love to spend time outdoors, eat good food and stay active and healthy.

Age: 44
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Ah day lake ay

Education

Scripps Family Practice Program: Residency
A.T. Still University: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1306145743

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jessica R. Adeleke, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

147 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

My PCP listens to my concerns includes me on decisions we need to make for my health.

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

4.8

One recommended medication has significant withdrawal symptoms (per the literature reviewed) however, Dr. Adeleke stated it was a very safe medication with minimal side effects.

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Dr Adeleke is amazing :)

Verified Patient

May 4, 2026

5.0

Doctor , JESSICA WAS A VERY MATTER to Me , with her kind of heart spending longer time to helped me all mt health issues , She and NURSE JOSE does deserves a BIG BONUS and increate Salary , Thank you

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Amy-Elizabeth Zanotti, DO

4.9

Chula Vista

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.