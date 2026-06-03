MD and DO: What’s the difference?
Doctors with either medical degree receive similar training, but their focuses may differ.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3380
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
A genuine desire to help people coupled with an interest in medicine allowed choosing to become a doctor a natural choice for me. I believe that optimal health is best achieved with a holistic approach. I love to partner with my patients to help them accomplish their health care goals, as well as navigate the medical system. I take an honest but humble approach with each individual. My training is in caring for entire families and I cherish taking care of multiple generations. My husband and I have two small children so we spend most of our time doing family-oriented activities when we’re not working. We love to spend time outdoors, eat good food and stay active and healthy.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1306145743
Jessica R. Adeleke, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
147 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
My PCP listens to my concerns includes me on decisions we need to make for my health.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
4.8
One recommended medication has significant withdrawal symptoms (per the literature reviewed) however, Dr. Adeleke stated it was a very safe medication with minimal side effects.
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Dr Adeleke is amazing :)
Verified Patient
May 4, 2026
5.0
Doctor , JESSICA WAS A VERY MATTER to Me , with her kind of heart spending longer time to helped me all mt health issues , She and NURSE JOSE does deserves a BIG BONUS and increate Salary , Thank you
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jessica R. Adeleke, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jessica R. Adeleke, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jessica R. Adeleke, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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