Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
About Jessica Adeleke, DO
I practice as a team with Dr. Amy Zanotti, and we work together to provide you excellent care. A genuine desire to help people coupled with an interest in medicine allowed choosing to become a doctor a natural choice for me. I believe that optimal health is best achieved with a holistic approach. I love to partner with my patients to help them accomplish their health care goals, as well as navigate the medical system. I take an honest but humble approach with each individual. My training is in caring for entire families and I cherish taking care of multiple generations. My husband and I have two small children so we spend most of our time doing family-oriented activities when we’re not working. We love to spend time outdoors, eat good food and stay active and healthy.
Age:41
In practice since:2016
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Ah day lake ay
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Family Practice Program:Residency
A.T. Still University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Cholesterol management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Contraception
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Sleep apnea
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Adeleke is the best. Always listens , takes her time and makes you feel she actually cares. You better be paying her $$$$
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
The doctor was attentive, kind, explained all to me calmly and very kind with me. She is very patient, excellent doctor!
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
I will not change Dr Adeleke for any one else she's the best
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
4.4
Very good
Special recognitions
