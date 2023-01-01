Provider Image

Andrea Munoz, PA

Physician Assistant
OBGYN
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar
    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    858-499-2600

Care schedule

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Andrea Munoz, PA

The Sharp Experience is connecting with the patient, listening and offering care to help them lead a happy healthy life.
Age:
 54
Education
Towson University:
 Graduate School
