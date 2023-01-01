Andrew Hsu, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
South Bay Surgical Associates480 4th Ave
Suite 404
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Andrew Hsu, MD
Age:48
In practice since:2011
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Northwestern Memorial Hospital:Residency
University of Hawaii:Internship
University of Illinois:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Biopsy
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lipoma surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Pressure sores
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Skin graft
- Soft tissue mass removal
- Thyroid surgery
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Ventral hernia repair
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1083817399
Insurance plans accepted
Andrew Hsu, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Andrew Hsu, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew Hsu, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
