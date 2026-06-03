Andrew S. Hsu, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Andrew S. Hsu, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
South Bay Surgical Associates
480 4th Ave
Suite 404
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About Andrew S. Hsu, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Biopsy
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lipoma surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Pressure sores
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Skin graft
- Soft tissue mass removal
- Thyroid surgery
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Ventral hernia repair
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1083817399
Insurance plans accepted
Andrew S. Hsu, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.