Provider Image

Andrew Yoo, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Grossmont Orthopedic Medical Group
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 3-256
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-462-3131

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Andrew Yoo, MD

Age:
 35
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
New York University:
 Medical School
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1437506003

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew Yoo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.