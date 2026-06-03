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Andrew Yoo, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Grossmont Orthopedic Medical Group

619-462-3131
Fax: 619-462-1731

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-256
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. Grossmont Orthopedic Medical Group

    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 3-256
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-462-3131
    Fax: 619-462-1731

Care schedule

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About Andrew Yoo, MD

I chose the field of total joint replacement to specialize in soft-tissue sparing surgeries such as a direct anterior total hip replacement as it allows me to provide rapid recovery to patients while diminishing complications. I want to provide my patients with the best surgical care in San Diego. I do this with state-of-the-art procedures such as direct anterior total hip arthroplasty, robotic total knee arthroplasty, and revision surgery for failed previous total joint replacements. Yet no less important is my focus on being a medical resource, a guide, and friend to my patients. I work hard to be available to all my patients. I want my patients to know that I will do my best for them; in clinic, in the OR, and in life. I am the one total joint replacement surgeon in San Diego who covers both the Sharp Community Medical Group (SCMG) and Sharp Rees-Stealy (SRS) population. I am one of the super-specialists for hip and knee care for Sharp Community Medical Group. My biggest privilege and joy is helping to raise my three young boys. Reading to them every night, hiking, playing soccer, watching them learn jiu jitsu, and exploring tide pools are all activities we love to do together.

Age: 38
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

New York University: Medical School
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1437506003

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Andrew Yoo, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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