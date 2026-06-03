Andrew Yoo, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Andrew Yoo, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Grossmont Orthopedic Medical Group
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-256
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-462-3131
Fax: 619-462-1731
Care schedule
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About Andrew Yoo, MD
I chose the field of total joint replacement to specialize in soft-tissue sparing surgeries such as a direct anterior total hip replacement as it allows me to provide rapid recovery to patients while diminishing complications. I want to provide my patients with the best surgical care in San Diego. I do this with state-of-the-art procedures such as direct anterior total hip arthroplasty, robotic total knee arthroplasty, and revision surgery for failed previous total joint replacements. Yet no less important is my focus on being a medical resource, a guide, and friend to my patients. I work hard to be available to all my patients. I want my patients to know that I will do my best for them; in clinic, in the OR, and in life. I am the one total joint replacement surgeon in San Diego who covers both the Sharp Community Medical Group (SCMG) and Sharp Rees-Stealy (SRS) population. I am one of the super-specialists for hip and knee care for Sharp Community Medical Group. My biggest privilege and joy is helping to raise my three young boys. Reading to them every night, hiking, playing soccer, watching them learn jiu jitsu, and exploring tide pools are all activities we love to do together.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1437506003
Insurance plans accepted
Andrew Yoo, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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