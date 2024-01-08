Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Core Orthopaedic Medical Center
332 Santa Fe Drive
Suite 110
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Andrew Zogby, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1447788385
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew Zogby, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew Zogby, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.