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Andrew Zogby, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Core Orthopaedic Medical Center

760-943-6700

332 Santa Fe Drive
Suite 110
Encinitas, CA 92024

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Location and phone

  1. Core Orthopaedic Medical Center

    332 Santa Fe Drive
    Suite 110
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions

    760-943-6700

Care schedule

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About Andrew Zogby, MD

Gender: Male

Education

UC San Diego Medical Center: Residency
University of San Diego: Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Southern California - San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1447788385

Patient Portal

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