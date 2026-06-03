Doctor of medicine (MD)
Critical care medicine
(board certified)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Critical care medicine
(board certified)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Chest Medicine & Critical Care Medicine
8008 Frost St
Suite 401
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Sharp Memorial Hospital Outpatient Pulmonary Nodule Clinic
3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4, Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123-2773
Get directions
858-939-5864
Fax: 858-939-5582
About Anna Astashchanka, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1821594359
Insurance plans accepted
Anna Astashchanka, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anna Astashchanka, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.