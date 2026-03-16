Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego ENT
4150 Regents Park Row
Suite 345
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
858-296-7010
Fax: 858-926-7011
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
-
Friday
About Anna Bareiss, MD
Education
NPI
1508398629
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Anna Bareiss, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anna Bareiss, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.