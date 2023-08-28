Provider Image

Anna David, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Call to schedule

South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

619-267-8313
Fax: 619-470-1063

967 Lane Avenue
Suite 102
Chula Vista, CA 91914

South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

619-475-1261

502 Euclid Avenue
Suite 200
National City, CA 91950

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

    967 Lane Avenue
    Suite 102
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions

    619-267-8313
    Fax: 619-470-1063

  2. South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

    502 Euclid Avenue
    Suite 200
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-475-1261

Care schedule

South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

967 Lane Avenue

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

502 Euclid Avenue

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Anna David, MD

Age: 71
Gender: Female
Languages: English, Spanish, Tagalog

Education

Angeles University Foundation: Medical School
California Hospital Medical Center: Internship
Union Memorial Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1245338052

Patient Portal

Connect with Anna David, MD, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anna David, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.