Provider Image

Anna Scipioni, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

For current patients

Sign in to schedule

Online scheduling may be available if you've seen Anna Scipioni, MD in the last two years.

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-309-3139

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-644-6960

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-397-3378

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-521-2031

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-874-2418

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-568-8082

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-621-4038

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-526-6113

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-309-3139

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 3
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-644-6960

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-397-3378

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-521-2031

  5. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-874-2418

  6. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-568-8082

  7. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-621-4038

  8. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-526-6113

About Anna Scipioni, MD

Age: 31
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine: Residency
Penn State College of Medicine: Medical School

NPI

1568040764

Patient Portal

Connect with Anna Scipioni, MD, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Insurance plans accepted

Anna Scipioni, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anna Scipioni, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.