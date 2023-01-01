Anthony Chang, MD
No ratings available
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Anthony Chang, MD
Age:47
In practice since:2012
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
State University of New York:Medical School
Hospital for Special Surgery:Fellowship
Albert Einstein Medical Center:Internship
Albert Einstein Medical Center:Residency
NPI
1306050406
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Anthony Chang, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anthony Chang, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Anthony Chang, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anthony Chang, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.