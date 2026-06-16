Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions
858-244-6800
Fax: 858-244-6809
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions
619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
Care schedule
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Anthony J. Choi, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1255591020
Insurance plans accepted
Anthony J. Choi, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
79 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 28, 2026
5.0
I like the doctor . He was funny but concerned made me feel he loves his job and cares for my well being
Verified Patient
May 1, 2026
5.0
I like him (Dr Choi) he sweet and knows what's going on with me
Verified Patient
April 25, 2026
5.0
I have followed this doctor after he met me during my ER visit. He has me back on track and healthy!
Verified Patient
April 11, 2026
5.0
Dr. Choi initially save my mother at Grossmont Hospital. This was a follow-up appointment after discharge. My mother stated that Dr. Choi was extremely knowledgeable, caring, and made her feel good about her health. She also stated that he was absolutely the best doctor she's seen in a long time, (also recommended to family). We are grateful for Dr. Choi's kindness, professionalism, and excellent care.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.