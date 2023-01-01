Provider Image

Anthony Choi, MD

Medical doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center
    890 Eastlake Pkwy
    Suite 205
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    619-482-0300
    Fax: 619-482-0959
  2. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
    300 S Pierce St
    Suite 102
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-668-4700
    Fax: 619-668-0049

Care schedule

San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
300 S Pierce St
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Anthony Choi, MD

Age:
 49
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Residency
Massachusetts General Hospital:
 Fellowship
Eastern Virginia Medical School:
 Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1255591020

Insurance plans accepted

Anthony Choi, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

