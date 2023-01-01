Anthony Choi, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center890 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 205
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions619-482-0300
Fax: 619-482-0959
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group300 S Pierce St
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
Care schedule
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group300 S Pierce St
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Anthony Choi, MD
Age:49
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Massachusetts General Hospital:Fellowship
Eastern Virginia Medical School:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1255591020
Insurance plans accepted
Anthony Choi, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
