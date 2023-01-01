Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Anthony Fam, MD
In practice since:2019
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Eastern Virginia Medical School:Residency
Ross University:Medical School
Eastern Virginia Medical School:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1114245800
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Anthony Fam, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anthony Fam, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Anthony Fam, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anthony Fam, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.