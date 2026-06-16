Antonio Duran, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Antonio Duran, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions
858-244-6800
Fax: 858-244-6809
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions
619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart Transplant
3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-3831
Fax: 858-636-2901
About Antonio Duran, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1588027700
Insurance plans accepted
Antonio Duran, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
42 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
April 20, 2026
5.0
Everything is very good
Verified Patient
March 5, 2026
5.0
Dr very professional and friendly.
Verified Patient
March 5, 2026
3.0
He seemed irritated with my questions, and seemed to be in a hurry to leave
Verified Patient
December 12, 2025
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Antonio Duran, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.