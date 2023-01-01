Provider Image

Antonio Duran, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
    3131 Berger Ave
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-244-6800
    Fax: 858-244-6809

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Antonio Duran, MD

Age:
 34
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Houston Methodist Hospital:
 Residency
Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico):
 Medical School
Ochsner Medical Center:
 Fellowship
NPI
1588027700

Insurance plans accepted

Antonio Duran, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Antonio Duran, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.