Anwer Shaikh, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Hematology/oncology (board certified)

  1. The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

    450 4th Avenue
    Suite 311
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-371-9156

    Monday

    Tuesday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

About Anwer Shaikh, MD

 Male

Education

St. Louis University Hospital:

 Fellowship

Forest Park Hospital:

 Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1609879170

Special recognitions

