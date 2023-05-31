Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider has an administrative role and does not treat patients.
About Archana Laxmisan, MD
I followed in my parents' footsteps to become a physician as I care about the health and well-being of people that I have had the occasion to meet. I am committed to high-quality preventive and patient-centered health care. When not at work, I enjoy exercising, hiking, cooking and reading. I spend most of my spare time with my family and friends.
Age:44
In practice since:2016
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Ahrchhahna Luxmeeshan
Languages:English
Education
New York University:Residency
University of Iowa:Fellowship
University of Kerala - India:Medical School
New York University:Internship
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hypertension
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1689841686
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Archana Laxmisan, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Archana Laxmisan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
