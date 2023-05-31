About Archana Laxmisan, MD

I followed in my parents' footsteps to become a physician as I care about the health and well-being of people that I have had the occasion to meet. I am committed to high-quality preventive and patient-centered health care. When not at work, I enjoy exercising, hiking, cooking and reading. I spend most of my spare time with my family and friends.

Age: 44

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Ahrchhahna Luxmeeshan

Languages: English

Education New York University : Residency

University of Iowa : Fellowship

University of Kerala - India : Medical School

New York University : Internship



Areas of focus Asthma

Cholesterol management

Chronic cough

Colon cancer screening

COPD

Dementia

Diabetes

Eczema

Esophageal reflux

Hypertension

Osteoporosis

Preventive medicine

