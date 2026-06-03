Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider has an administrative role and does not treat patients.
About Archana Laxmisan, MD
I followed in my parents' footsteps to become a physician as I care about the health and well-being of people that I have had the occasion to meet. I am committed to high-quality preventive and patient-centered health care. When not at work, I enjoy exercising, hiking, cooking and reading. I spend most of my spare time with my family and friends.
Education
NPI
1689841686
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Archana Laxmisan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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