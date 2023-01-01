Areej Alwahab, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics
Areej Alwahab, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Areej Alwahab, MD
Age:49
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Brooklyn Hospital Center:Residency
University of Baghdad:Medical School
Brooklyn Hospital Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1497138002
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Areej Alwahab, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Areej Alwahab, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.