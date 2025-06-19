Provider Image

Arezu Haghighi, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Call to schedule

James S. Brown Pavilion (formerly called Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion)

858-939-5400
Fax: 858-939-5415

3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123

About Arezu Haghighi, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: Persian, Spanish

Education

Olive View Medical Center: Internship
University of California, San Francisco: Medical School
LAC USC Medical Center : Residency
University Health Care - John A. Moran Eye Center: Fellowship

NPI

1295116127

