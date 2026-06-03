The risks and rewards of surrogacy
While surrogacy pregnancies can carry risks, receiving care from a specialized team mitigates those concerns.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 120
Carlsbad, CA 92011
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Fertility Specialists Medical Group
8010 Frost St
Suite P
San Diego, CA 92123
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I strive to provide individualized patient care that is cost effective and evidence based.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1467537092
Arlene J. Morales, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arlene J. Morales, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arlene J. Morales, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Arlene J. Morales, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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