Arlene Morales, MD
About Arlene Morales, MD
I strive to provide individualized patient care that is cost effective and evidence based.
Age:61
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Johns Hopkins University:Residency
Johns Hopkins University:Internship
Johns Hopkins University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Artificial insemination
- Fertility - female
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- In vitro fertilization (IVF)
- Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)
- LGBTQ health
- Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Tubal reanastomosis (tubal reversal)
NPI
1467537092
Special recognitions
