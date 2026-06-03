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Arlene J. Morales, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Reproductive endocrinology/infertility

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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6125 Paseo Del Norte

858-505-5500

6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 120
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Fertility Specialists Medical Group

858-505-5500

8010 Frost St
Suite P
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 6125 Paseo Del Norte
    Suite 120
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
    Get directions

    858-505-5500

  2. Fertility Specialists Medical Group

    8010 Frost St
    Suite P
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-505-5500

About Arlene J. Morales, MD

I strive to provide individualized patient care that is cost effective and evidence based.

Age: 64
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Johns Hopkins University: Residency
Johns Hopkins University: Internship
Johns Hopkins University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • In vitro fertilization (IVF)
  • Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)
  • Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1467537092

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Arlene J. Morales, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.