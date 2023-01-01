About Arlene Morales, MD

I strive to provide individualized patient care that is cost effective and evidence based.

Age: 61

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Johns Hopkins University : Residency

Johns Hopkins University : Internship

Johns Hopkins University : Medical School



Areas of focus Artificial insemination

Fertility - female

Hysteroscopy

Hysteroscopy - operative

In vitro fertilization (IVF)

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)

LGBTQ health

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)

Recurrent pregnancy loss

Tubal reanastomosis (tubal reversal)

